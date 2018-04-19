THE family of a man, shot dead after being riddled with bullets on Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting, are adamant that Carlos Machin was not going to testify at the forthcoming “Corredor case” trial.

The 50-year-old was murdered by a hit-man, armed with a semi-automatic weapon, as he climbed into his vehicle in the car park at San Cristobal La Laguna’s Language School, which he was attending.

But the family lawyer, Santiago Martinez, said he would not have been involved in the Corredor trial, which begins on 7th May in the Santa Cruz Provincial Court, because he had been acquitted and, therefore, had not been called to testify.

Carlos is a widower, and a family spokesperson said his three children were in complete shock. “They have asked for the media to respect the family’s privacy, and are asking for stories not to be invented or exaggerated,” he said.

The National Police homicide team are still investigating the gruesome incident involving the respected businessman, who was originally from Isora, in El Hierro.

Investigators believe that the killer, and his driver, knew his habits, and his whereabouts, and that they were waiting for him to leave his class that particular night.

They knew he had recently changed his English classes from the morning to the evening, and were aware of the Nissan car he was driving.

Until recently, Mr Machin was very much involved in La Laguna’s night-life, specifically in the El Cuadliratero area, where he had been recognised for the past 16 years. And he was joint-owner of the town’s Pub Kapitel until about eight months ago, when he decided to part with his night-life scene to start a completely-new career.

That is why he was learning English at the Language School, to further his future business prospects.

He was shot a total of eight times, and the two side-windows in the front of his car were completely shattered.

Mr Machin’s car is now with the National Police, undergoing a forensic examination.

Investigators believe this was a contract killing, and others feel that foreigners put out a contract on him. But, at present, there are no apparent motives for the murder.

Several car-park witnesses said the criminals fled in a Renault Clio, which was later found in flames and without any number plates. It had been reported as stolen that morning.

The lawyer said he would never take any substances, or drink, given what other people thought, especially while he was working.

Mr Machin was involved in another business, which involved recycling plastic, and, at 50, he was considered to be in good health, considering the environment in which he had worked.

He also took pride in his appearance, and was well-liked by many people. He lived in an apartment, and enjoyed a normal life with his family.