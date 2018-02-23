FINGERPRINTS have confirmed that the body found buried, on a building site in Amarilla Golf, is that of 35-year-old motor mechanic Victor Alexis Morales Garcia, who went missing from his San Isidro home a fortnight ago. And police, who revealed that he had sustained a major head injury, are now conducting a murder inquiry.

They believe the killing, between 8th February, when he vanished, until last Sunday afternoon, when the body was pin-pointed on a building site, was a “settling of accounts”.

The body was located that afternoon after a dreadful smell was noticed in the area, and reported to the police. And their identification task was made a little easier as his fingerprints were on record, because he’d had at least one run-in with the law.

In fact, as we were going to press yesterday (Thursday), Canarian Weekly received another report saying that the dead man was scheduled to have been imprisoned soon after his disappearance, allegedly, for several instances of domestic violence, along with fraud.

Yet Guardia Civil officers believed, at first, that he had gone into hiding, rather than face being locked up.

But, as his father feared, the awful discovery, opposite the Augusta Park complex, and just yards from where Victor worked, in an abandoned building, fronted by second-hand cars for sale, made the identification seem likely.

Sadly, police predictions were correct, and, on Tuesday evening, the family were informed, officially, that the body, dumped in a three-metre-deep hole, was that of Victor.

But police are suspicious of where the body was left, and its condition when found. Evidence showed that the victim had suffered a lot of trauma, with fractured hands and a severe head injury, which could have been the cause of death.

Police say that a JCB was used on Tuesday to uncover much of the material covering his body, while officers were occupied with the painstakingly-careful, fingertip recovery of the dead man, to safeguard any evidence.

Victor’s father was at the scene for most of that day, in agonising anticipation of his son’s body being recovered. But the area, which had been cordoned off since Sunday, was freed to pedestrians and motorists on Wednesday.

Even so, a police car was stationed outside the victim’s workplace throughout the night. And it was still there yesterday (Thursday), with watchful officers inside.

Both police and Guardia Civil forensic officers, who were flown in from mainland Spain, are treating the case as murder.

When a body is found under these circumstances, their procedure is always to check for missing persons, who have been reported in surrounding areas.

Although there was partial decomposition, police suspected that the body was that of Victor; not just from the physical appearance, but because it was found so close to his workplace.

For obvious reasons, though, a DNA test had to be staged for confirmation.

Victor’s death has caused concern for the community in San Isidro, where he had lived. And we have heard and read various, conflicting stories about him. Some say he was extremely popular with his San Isidro neighbours, because he loved sport, while others say he was a wrong ‘un.

Some reports say he was completely buried in a three-metre-deep pit, while others suggest that a woman passing by on the nearby pavement saw a head poking out of the ground, and called the police.

He was actually declared missing on 8th February at around 3.45pm, after leaving home in the morning, and had left his car in the garage where he worked, along with his personal belongings.

He called his father at around midday to see how he was, and that was the last his family heard from him.

Victor’s sister, Tamara, said he had left the workshop with nothing on him but the clothes on his back.

A week after his disappearance, she said the family hadn’t a clue of his whereabouts. “Every every day that passes, we are getting nowhere,” she added.

Tamara also recalled that when her father was speaking with her brother, the conversation was normal. “All his clothes are at home, and we have no idea about anything, even though a million-and-one things are going through our heads,” she said. “The Guardia Civil are now on the case.”