The Romaria of Arona is between the 11 and the 26th January, and there is plenty of opportunity for everyone to get involved.

Celebrations started on the 11th of January, paying homage to the Patron Saint San Antonia Abad.

Recognition toward this patron saint has lasted for as long as 400 years and is considered to be one of the oldest Patron Saints on the southern part of the island.

Celebrations will carry on straight thought till the 26th January. Foreign visitors are welcome to celebrate alongside Canarian residents, who are always proud to show people their traditions.