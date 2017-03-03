37 years for Batista

DAVID Batista (above), who murdered ex-girlfriend Laura González by setting her on fire in 2015, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison by the Santa Cruz Provincial Courts.

He was given 25 years for murder, with treachery and cruelty, and 12 years for arson, threatening the lives of people in the building at the time.

As well as this, he must also pay 300,000 euros in compensation to his former partner’s parents.