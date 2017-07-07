Pound recovers, thanks to BoE

STAYING on top of the latest currency news can help you time your transfers more effectively, so find out what you should be looking out for over the next couple of weeks.

After sliding in the wake of the UK’s general election, the pound was able to recover from its worst levels, thanks to Bank of England (BoE) speculation.

Over the past two weeks, the GBP/EUR exchange rate has been fluctuating between 1.12 and 1.14 euros, with GBP/USD managing to strengthen to a five-week high of $1.30. While EUR/GBP dipped from a high of £0.88 to trade in the region of £0.87, the euro was able to storm to its best levels against the US dollar since May 2016 – achieving a high of $1.14.

After a rocky couple of weeks following the UK general election, the Conservatives finally reached a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), meaning that Prime Minister Theresa May had the backing necessary for a minority government.

The DUP deal wasn’t universally popular, and May remains on uncertain ground after losing her majority, but she did manage to pass the Queen’s Speech vote, meaning that (for the moment at least) her position is relatively secure.

While this was positive news for the pound, from the perspective that the UK isn’t going to have to head back to the polls in the near future, GBP gains were more the result of Bank of England (BoE) developments. After stating earlier in the month that Britain isn’t ready for higher borrowing costs, BoE Governor Mark Carney appeared to have a bit of a change of heart.

The central-bank chief sent Sterling soaring as he stated: “Some removal of monetary stimulus is likely to become necessary if the trade-off facing the MPC continues to lessen, and the policy decision accordingly becomes more conventional.”

Although the pound managed to jump to a multi-week high against the US dollar towards the close of June, its gains against the euro were less spectacular, with EUR exchange rates strengthening, thanks to US dollar weakness. The euro was also supported by European Central Bank (ECB) speculation, with some believing that the central bank is moving closer to tapering its quantitative-easing programme.

With central-bank policy plans being the driving force of currency market movement at the moment, any reports which appear to support or undermine the case for tighter monetary policy will be closely attended to.

If upcoming UK data (including the nation’s services PMI) confirms that the economy slowed further in the second quarter of the year, it could actually support BoE rate hike bets, as the central bank may be compelled to intervene and counter the impact of rising inflation and stagnant wages on UK consumer spending. Eurozone retail sales and UK employment figures will be of particular interest over the next couple of weeks.

