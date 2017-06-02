Spanish PM

PRIME MINISTER Mariano Rajoy has been ordered by the Spanish High Court to appear in person on 26th July as a witness in the so-called Gürtel trial. The case is based on a far-reaching, kickbacks-for-contracts scandal, which has plagued Rajoy’s Popular Party (PP) for years.

The Spanish leader’s party had requested that he appear via video conference. But Rajoy, who had argued that security would not be tight enough in the court, will be appearing as a private citizen, rather than in his official role.

Two of the three judges, who favoured the ruling, found the reasons cited by the PP for Rajoy to appear, via video conference, were not “consistent”.

They “did not understand” why the party had argued that his appearance at the court, in the Madrid neighbourhood of San Fernando de Henares, would require a large deployment of public resources, especially as it is just 18km from La Moncloa.

And though they never doubted Rajoy’s busy agenda as Prime Minister, the judges decided it was “not a hindrance for his appearance”.

They also dismissed his claims that security would not be sufficiently high at the courtroom, arguing: “The security at the High Court in San Fernando has greater guarantees than those offered at other company headquarters and institutions in the Madrid region.”

They pointed out, specifically, that he had taken part in events, meetings and rallies involving the public during his election campaigning.

Rajoy has, in fact, been criticised in the past for giving press conferences, such as this one, via videolink.

The court did say, however, that it would respect Rajoy’s position as Prime Minister and would adopt “all measures that are necessary to preserve his institutional image”.

His appearance will be the first time in Spanish history that a prime minister has appeared as a witness in a court case.

The Gürtel scandal has been a thorn in the PP’s side for years. The case involves a corrupt business network, which operated across six Spanish regions between 1999 and 2005.

It was run by Francisco Correa, whose surname translates as belt, or Gürtel in German.

The businessman was said to have cultivated relationships with PP officials, offering them gifts in exchange for government contracts in public works and event-organisation. And, at the height of his power, Correa was known as Don Vito, after The Godfather character.

With nearly 200 official suspects, the trial has been broken up into sections to facilitate the investigation. The main trial began on 4th October last year at the Spanish High Court, with 37 people in the dock.

In February this year, Correa, and two other leading figures in the case, were each sentenced to 13 years in prison by the Valencia region’s High Court.

One of the investigation’s consequences involves the possibility of illegal party-financing by the PP.

Secret accounts kept by former treasurer Luis Bárcenas suggest the existence of a “slush fund” within the conservative group.