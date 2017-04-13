By Chris Elkington

(Managing Director & Editor)

ON Friday, 23rd June 1997, a new publication hit the streets: issue No.1 of the Canarian Weekly! And it was seen as a bold move to commit to a weekly newspaper in English.

That’s because the internet here was in its infancy and still on dial-up, mobiles were for making phone calls only, and news and information was hard to come by.

If the content was difficult, it was just as hard to get it printed. No ftp uploads or dropbox, and actual disks had to be delivered to the printers and proofed, to guarantee it was correct, although distribution was a lot easier because there were far fewer cars on the roads!

During the 1997-2003 period, Canarian Weekly established itself strongly with readers and advertisers alike. And it had some massive stories to cover, including the tragic death of Princess Diana, and, of course, the events of 9/11.

After 328 issues, we at Oasis Fm took over the publication and our first issue appeared on 29th November 2003.

Straight away, it caused controversy with the other papers in the market as we claimed the highest distribution in Tenerife.

Truth is, we didn’t have the highest number of papers distributed, but we did deliver to the top of the cable car 12,000 feet up Mt Teide, which was the highest point of distribution!

When we took over, we tried to inject some new content, combined with the radio, including the ever-popular TV guide, and some humour with headlines and stories, a favourite being from issue 631 in December 2009 about the bus companies: “It’s all gone Titsa-up!”

We have also covered the feel-good stories, from concerts to charity work, and, unfortunately, the serious news from forest fires to building collapses.

These are stories which, today, make international news in minutes through social media. And part of our job is to make sure they get the real facts and not glorify them unnecessarily to cause a negative effect on the amazing island we live on.

Internet and social media have changed how we view the world and receive news. But there is still no substitute for the good old newspaper.

I am constantly asked whether I’m worried that the Canarian Weekly has a limited shelf-life, especially as local papers in the UK are on the decline.

No, is the easy answer. Canarian Weekly is in more demand than ever, and we have just increased our print numbers by 15% to 8,000 copies per week. People would rather read it by the pool, on the beach, in a pub, wherever, than risk losing their i-pad or kindle.

British and international news is readily available on your hand-held device, but local news about the island isn’t, especially if you don’t speak Spanish.

This is why we have made a conscious decision to increase our island’s news content. And this extends to sport as well, with coverage of not just CD Tenerife, but CD Marino, basketball, and women’s football, too.

So, as we enter a new millennium (in issue terms!), where do we go now? Well, so far we have printed 1,000 issues, or, on average, seven million copies, or 336 million pages, and we’ve have been through the biggest recession Spain has ever experienced.

The old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, is true, but we will continue to develop the paper. We embrace social media and online platforms because it helps us spread the word, and deliver news to a wider audience.

We will combine these technologies to improve the paper continually in every way possible. And we will definitely make sure we print enough copies so that everyone who wants one, gets one.

Finally, the competition is now closed to win a 1,000-euro prize for the 1,000th issue, and we’ll announce the winner next week.

Plus, I need to say a huge thank-you to everyone involved at Oasis Fm and Canarian Weekly HQ, in addition to previous staff and editors for helping us reach this incredible milestone.

To all advertisers, some of whom have been with the paper for many years (must work!), all Ayuntamientos, tourist offices, press departments, and the Cabildo, for their support.

And, of course, you the reader. You are the people we do it for … not forgetting the local fish-and-chip shops. As long as they are around, we’ll always be needed!

