OLYMPIC runners James Ellington and Nigel Levine may have had their careers shortened following a head-on motorbike accident while on a warm-weather training camp in Las Americas. Ellington, who received the worst injuries, said they were lucky to be alive.

Both are recovering in hospital after the terrifying collision. It is believed that Ellington had a broken leg and pelvis, and he has undergone surgery.

But the 100m sprinter managed to send an Instagram message, thanking his fans for their concern and vowing to get back to the sport he loves.

“Overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s messages and support,” he wrote. “I truly am blessed as I do not know how me or my training partner Nigel are still alive. Me and him are both strong characters and will be looking to bounce back from this horrific accident.”

Levine, though damaging his pelvis, may have sustained less-serious injuries. The former European junior champion, who was in the 4x400m team in Rio, has won eight World and European relay medals, including gold at the 2014 European Championships.

Ellington’s haul includes a relay silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 4x100m gold in the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

The GB Athletics captain Martyn Rooney, who is also at the training camp, said. “Regretfully, we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening. Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable.”

The pair, who are recovering in hospital, were rounding a bend on a motorbike on TF-28 in Guia de Isora when they were struck by a car, reportedly being driven the wrong way around a sharp corner on Tuesday evening at 7.26pm.

It followed a training session at the Antonio Domínguez Alfonso Olympic Stadium, adjacent to the Green Hospital in Playa de Las Americas.

They had been enjoying a British Athletics warm-weather training camp alongside fellow sprinters Rooney and Rabah Yousif.

Both competed at the 2016 Rio Games last summer, but, sadly, the chances of Ellington returning to top-class athletics seem slim.

It would be a devastating blow to the European champion, who has established himself as a mainstay of Great Britain’s 4x100m team in recent years.

He helped Britain win 4x100m gold in the 2014 and 2016 European Championships, and relay silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and has a 100m personal best of 10.11sec.

Top British sprinter Adam Gemili tweeted his support for both men on Wednesday.

And a British Athletics spokesman said: “Regretfully, we can confirm that they have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife.

“Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.”

Team GB athletes are regular visitors to Tenerife, and each summer the Antonio Dominguez stadium hosts the Arona Combined Events, featuring an international field.

And they always include a few British athletes, sharpening up their training programme.