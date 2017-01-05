IT’S the biggest day of the year for thousands of Spaniards, and Tenerifians, of course, and hundreds of people from various nationalities shared their Reyes joy last night (Thursday) in Arona and Adeje, where the spectacular, Three King’s parades took place. And the Kings were kept extremely busy later on, delivering presents to children all over Spain and the Canaries.

Earlier, the Three Kings of the Orient, Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar, alighted from a helicopter in Adeje’s municipal football ground at 5pm yesterday (Thursday) and received the magical key to the town.

They were met by Adeje Mayor Jose Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, who handed over the key, which allowed them enter the homes of all the borough’s children to deliver gifts much later last night.

The event was open to the public (entry was one euro, proceeds to charity), who were entertained prior to the arrival of the VIP guests.

After resting, their Majesties began the parade, leaving from Adeje Health Centre, up the Calle Grande and finishing at the Plaza España. And this year, more than 600kg of jellies were handed out along the way.

The parade, divided into two parts, had a few new additions. The first saw steel bands lead many cartoon characters from the world of television and cinema up the street, along with local dancers and actors, from Ballet Beanky and the Comparsa Angeles del Sur.

Adeje’s volunteer fire service, the Bomberos, also took part, as well as members of the Spanish postal service, charged with making sure the Kings received the Reyes cards sent by millions of children every year.

The second part of the parade saw their Majesties taking part in a story-telling section, explaining their role in the celebration by using historic texts to tell the tale of the Epiphany and the Magi. There was also a Nativity float with the Holy Family on board.

Adolfo Alonso Ferrera, Adeje Councillor for Creative Development, said: “This parade is one of the most endearing and significant, culturally, which is why we introduced new elements, creating more public interest, as well as reminding people why this day is so special.”

Meanwhile, it was all stations go for Arona’s Kings as well. They arrived nice and early in the Three Kings’ boat, and entered the old dock in Los Cristianos.

At 7:30pm, they accompanied the parade from the beach-front to the Cultural Centre, taking in the Casa del Mar, Calle Espigón Benchijigua, Calle Barranquillo (section between Av. Suecia and Av. Los Playeros) Av. Los Playeros until the Plaza del Pescador (outside the Cultural Centre)for the grand arrival of The Kings!