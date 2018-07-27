The 2018 Spanish budget is finally approved

THE Spanish budget for 2018 was meant to have been approved in September 2017, but, because of political instability in Spain, and the lack of sufficient support to pass the budget, it had to be postponed.

With no 2018 budget confirmed at the start of the year, the 2017 budget was automatically extended until the new one could be approved.

The Spanish Congress finally approved the 2018 budget on 23rd May 2018, after weeks of hard negotiations. It has now been approved by the Senate, and was published in the Spanish Official Gazette (Boletín Oficial del Estado – BOE) on 4th July 2018.

The 2018 budget did not include any major tax changes, and will have minimal impact on UK nationals in the Canary Isles. Wealthier residents may be affected by the extension of wealth tax for at least one more year, though this was expected.

Here is a summary of the measures which may affect residents of Spain, depending on your circumstances.

The Spanish income-tax-return threshold has been increased from €12,000 to €14,000 gross per annum. So, if your annual 2018 income is less than €14,000, you do not need to submit an income-tax return. The rest of the tax rates and income bands remain the same as 2017

Wealth tax (“temporarily” re-introduced in 2011) has been extended for yet another year, and is applicable for tax year 2018

The minimum widower and state pensions have been increased by between 1% and 3%, depending on the case

New deductions for large families (three children or over), and taxpayers with disabled dependants, have been introduced

There is a new, 30% deduction for taxpayers who invest in new companies, up to €60,000 per annum

The tax-free threshold for Spanish lottery winnings increases from €2,500 to €10,000 in 2018, €20,000 in 2019 and then €40,000 in 2020

The official interest rate is 3%, and for late payments it is 3.75%

The VAT rate for cinema tickets drops from 21% to 10%

Paternity leave increases from four to five weeks

The rules came into force on 6th July 2018, though some of them have special application dates.

If you are affected by wealth tax – for Spanish residents, it applies to worldwide wealth worth over €700,000, with an additional €300,000 main-home allowance (allowances are per individual, so potentially up to €2 million for resident couples holding assets in joint names) – contact Blevins Franks for advice on how you may be able to potentially reduce your liability.

