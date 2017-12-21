1m-euro facelift for sport-centre

AT last, after years of neglect, Arona’s municipal sports complex in Los Cristiano, including the 50m swimming pool, has received the go-ahead for a complete facelift.

The Olympic-size, outdoor pool attracts many swimming clubs from all over Europe, especially in the winter months, for competition training.

The complex was built over 30 years ago and not much has changed there since. Now, though,

the plan is to do complete the refurbishment in sections, so the pool remains open, to enable regulars and visitors to carry on swimming,

The entire facelift, which is costing over one million euros, will start over the next few months.