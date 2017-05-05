1862 shipwreck found off the Tenerife coast

A SCUBA diver has found a shipwreck off the coast of Güímar and Fasnia, and it is believed to be the Tinerfe, which sank in 1862.

The professional diver told the authorities, illustrating his evidence with photographs and video proof.

You can see the remains of the wreck, and the slabs it had been transporting. But the diver believes it is in an area almost inaccessible, and extremely dangerous because of the strong currents.

This could be an important discovery for Tenerife maritime history, but the diver added: “The best way to preserve the ship it is to leave it at the bottom of the sea.”