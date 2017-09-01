At 112, Francisco is world’s oldest man – and full of beans!

FRANCISCO Núñez Olivera, now acknowledged as the oldest man in the world, was born and bred in the village of Bienvenida, in the Badajoz province, 112 years and eight months ago!

He has taken the top spot following the recent death of Israel’s Yisrael Kristal, and he expects to live until at least 13th December, when he hits the 113 mark.

Francisco was still walking around the village on his own until he was 107, simply stopping on street corners to chat to other locals when he tired.

Now, though still healthy, he’s in a wheelchair and lives with his 81-year-old daughter, María Antonia.

He puts his long life down to genetic factors, mostly… his brother Luis, who lives in Asturias, is 95 and his sister Jacoba, who’s also from Bienvenida, is 93. But he has also enjoyed a healthy diet and, with age, the loss of most of his teeth has not changed this.

Francisco lives mainly on vegetables and pulses he grows himself on his allotment, which he has tended to and lived off since earliest adulthood. And he still enjoys a “decent glass of wine” regularly.

María Antonia, so proud of her dad, says his elegant demeanour earned him the nickname of “Marchena”, after the famous flamenco singer of the same name from Seville.

The “real” Marchena staged a concert in Bienvenida 91 years ago, just days before Francisco returned from military service in the Spanish-owned city province of Ceuta on the northern Moroccan coas.

He appeared in the village, dressed impeccably in a tailored suit and looking incredibly chic, healthy and handsome – features which did not go unnoticed among those he had grown up with.

And, said María Antonia: “Dad has always been a kind, cheerful character, with a good heart and good habits”.

She added that even long past his 100th birthday, he would work on his allotment regularly before going to the local bar to watch the football with his friends. And at 107, he would nip out to talk to people when he became bored with the match.

Her dad, always keen to educate himself, was thrilled when, at the age of 98, a successful cataract operation on both eyes enabled him to read his daily newspaper again.

Other than that, and having a kidney removed at 90, Francisco has never been in hospital.

And as well as claiming the oldest-man-in-the-world crown, he is also the oldest-ever Spanish service veteran, having fought in the Rif War in Morocco, and also in the Spanish Civil War.

María Antonia says her father’s main secret has been “living life how he wants to live it, and following a healthy lifestyle”.

The old boy said proudly: “There’s nobody else like me,” revealing that he has been receiving numerous letters from as far away as Germany, Australia, New York and México, asking about him, and requesting his photograph.

Whenever people visit him, he always says: “I’m still here,” and as they leave, he asks: “Are you off already?”