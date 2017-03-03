After 100 years, Lions are still roaring loudly

WHEN you walk into one of the many Lions’ charity shops in Tenerife, you may not be aware of the sheer size of the worldwide organisation, or the number of lives the members touch with their good works.

This year is the 100th anniversary of its founding by Melvin Jones in Illinois, America.

“We Serve” is their proud motto, and President Norman Goodall has done that for 30 years with Tenerife Isla Sur Lions, through its fund-raising activities, including shops in the Apolo Centre, Los Cristianos, and Las Gaviotas, Costa del Silencio.

This branch of the Lions, formed by 15 like-minded business owners, was set up as a social group, driven by good intentions.

It is now one of Tenerife’s 11 Lions clubs and is run by 16 volunteer members, all giving their time freely.

In fact, all our Lions’ clubs here are extremely generous with their time and help, and many youngsters and their carers in the UK have much for which to thank them.

A small cog, perhaps, but, as part of the 1.5 million members in 240 countries, these clubs operate under the same guiding principles of helping those in need.

“Our first big project was to buy a lifeboat from the UK for Los Cristianos – the first of its kind, incidentally – get it over here with the help of Fred Olsen, and, after many years good use, we even managed to sell the old boat to fund further projects” recalled Norman.

“One of our big annual causes is to send socially-disadvantaged Tenerife children on holiday. It used to be to England, but in recent years we have changed that to Torremolinos, in mainland Spain.

“With carers to look after them, the group is usually between 30 and 40-strong. We also run a university scholarship scheme for bright, deserving young people who would otherwise miss out for financial reasons.”

These are just some of the reasons why, in 2010, Norman received an MBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The Lions work closely with the social services and schools. But, said Norman: “The financial crisis has meant big cut-backs, so our help is more important than ever.

“We have furnished orphanages in Arona and Adeje, supported victims of domestic violence, and helped people with hearing and visual needs.

“We never know, from day to day, what new challenges we might have to deal with.”

A good marker for how much all the Lions do is that they were voted the leading non-government organisation in the world, eclipsing giants such as Oxfam, Children In Need, Red Cross and the RSPCA.

And it’s not just their direct intervention that makes the difference; the Lions’ Christmas treat for orphans involves Wingate School pupils, who look after the children on a visit to a local theme park, and provide presents for them as well.

Our Lions Clubs are always looking for new members, and the minimum commitment is usually to attend one meeting a month, or, perhaps, offer a few hours unpaid work in their charity shops.

If you want to get involved with Isla Sur Lions, check out the website www.tenerifesurlions.org or contact Norman at normangoodall@gmail.com or call 629 487 090.